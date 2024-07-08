Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,135,000 after buying an additional 1,471,585 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,437.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,039,000 after buying an additional 959,594 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $465,563,000 after buying an additional 673,670 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $145.99. 342,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,189. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.30 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.