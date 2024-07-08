Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,793,498. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.