Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,871,000 after buying an additional 736,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,832,000 after buying an additional 68,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after buying an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,278,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,824. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.35.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

