Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,617,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,939,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 280,939 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,483,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 132,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,265,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,793. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1686 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

