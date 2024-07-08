Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $106.44. 410,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,365. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

