Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $976,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2 %

RSG traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.37. 428,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.90 and its 200 day moving average is $182.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

