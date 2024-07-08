Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $3,202,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,075,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $25,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.44. 340,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.23. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

