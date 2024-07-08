Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,061 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.58. 376,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

