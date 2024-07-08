Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.47.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $589.67. 105,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,989. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $395.30 and a 52-week high of $612.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

