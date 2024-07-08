Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $898,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 17.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $45.85. 1,600,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,219,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.