Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.96. 349,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,236. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

