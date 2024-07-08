Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,542 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 291.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,951 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.33. 881,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

