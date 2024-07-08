Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,995 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 109.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in Linde by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $435.34. 328,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.91. The company has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

