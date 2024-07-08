Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

ADSK stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.08. The company had a trading volume of 394,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,338,701 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

