Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,471 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 164.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $18,861,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Dollar General by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DG traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $128.70. The stock had a trading volume of 628,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,436. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

