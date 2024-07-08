Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,897 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.84.

NYSE USB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,425. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

