Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,816 SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

