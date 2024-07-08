Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,110,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,589,000 after purchasing an additional 112,178 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,497,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,989,000 after acquiring an additional 294,488 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $387,481,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.37. 2,012,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $57.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.69%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.