Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 200.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corning by 17.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 274,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Corning by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,735,000 after purchasing an additional 189,667 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 33.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 783,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,864,000 after buying an additional 196,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,783,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,447. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.27.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.