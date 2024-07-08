Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.06.

ETN traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $318.95. The company had a trading volume of 479,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

