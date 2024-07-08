Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 10,600 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 653,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 484,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,984,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $128.66. The company had a trading volume of 284,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,118. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.17.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

