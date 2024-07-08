Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 68.8% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.60. 116,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

