Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 142,088 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $273.76. The stock had a trading volume of 157,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,840. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $275.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.42.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,265 shares of company stock worth $774,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Read Our Latest Report on VRSK

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.