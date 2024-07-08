Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 117 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.75. 1,133,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.