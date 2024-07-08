Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 14,749 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,749 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 77,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

