Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 14,749 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2024

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHYFree Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,749 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 77,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.