Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.34.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.38 on Monday, reaching $685.27. 809,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,656. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.09. The stock has a market cap of $295.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

