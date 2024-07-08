Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,204. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.68. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

