Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 2,953 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.51. 1,575,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,903. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.