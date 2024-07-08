Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 33 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $7.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $554.31. 98,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $472.18 and a one year high of $569.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.32.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

