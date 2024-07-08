Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $64.25.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.