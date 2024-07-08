Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ASO stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $52.99. 488,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

