Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 651 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of VO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.62. The company had a trading volume of 186,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,797. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.69 and a 200-day moving average of $239.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

