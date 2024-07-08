Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 757 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.76. 2,452,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,232,071. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.40 and a 200 day moving average of $203.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

