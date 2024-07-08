Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.03

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 50523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Bumble Stock Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

See Also

