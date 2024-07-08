Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stake Trimmed by Tobam

Tobam lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 466.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 406,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,735,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $236.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.56. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $245.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

