Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $151.78

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151.78 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 151.78 ($1.92), with a volume of 66040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60 ($1.90).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.09) price target on shares of Cairn Homes in a research note on Thursday.
Cairn Homes Stock Up 0.8 %
About Cairn Homes
Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
