Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,133,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Caleres worth $96,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CAL opened at $31.79 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.91.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $254,289.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 12,126 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $436,414.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,967.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $254,289.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,716. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

