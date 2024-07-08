Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 2.6%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.60 and last traded at $48.63. Approximately 401,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,390,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Cameco Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,051.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Cameco by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 40,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 76.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cameco by 22.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

