Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.81) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.
DNLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($17.83) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.18) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,199.17 ($15.17).
In related news, insider Ajay Kavan purchased 2,450 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($12.90) per share, with a total value of £24,990 ($31,608.90). Insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
