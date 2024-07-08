Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

CNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.95.

NYSE CNI opened at $117.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average of $126.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

