Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$122.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CP. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$108.70. 260,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,620. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$111.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. The company has a market cap of C$101.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.1603293 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.26, for a total transaction of C$6,307,717.49. In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total value of C$2,366,646.48. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.26, for a total transaction of C$6,307,717.49. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,730 shares of company stock worth $23,468,681. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

