Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $136.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

