Capital One Financial Weighs in on Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.