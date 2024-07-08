Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Jerrold Annett Sells 29,659 Shares

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$336,484.32.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 3.4 %

Capstone Copper stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.08. 570,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.05, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.95.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

