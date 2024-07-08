Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Jerrold Annett Sells 29,659 Shares

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$336,484.32.
Capstone Copper Stock Down 3.4 %
Capstone Copper stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.08. 570,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.05, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$11.51.
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.
