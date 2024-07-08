Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,548 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $3,135,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,389,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

