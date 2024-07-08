Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,541 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after acquiring an additional 766,666 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after acquiring an additional 406,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,455,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,167,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,849,000 after purchasing an additional 322,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

