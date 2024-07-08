Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,070 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 245,074 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.32 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

