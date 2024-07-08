Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,180 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 102.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTO. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 959.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 157,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

RTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE RTO opened at $30.71 on Monday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

