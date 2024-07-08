Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,770 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSP opened at $163.68 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.34.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
