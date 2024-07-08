Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,075 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $23,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,360,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Kemper by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,605,000 after buying an additional 158,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,125,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Trading Down 1.1 %

Kemper stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kemper

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.